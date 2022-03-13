Mumbai: After big victories in four of the five state assembly elections, BJP is seeking to carry on the momentum to Maharashtra ahead of the state assembly elections next year. As per the analysts, the major psychological edge to the BJP is the fact that the constituent parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra had tried their luck in Goa and Uttar Pradesh, but were humbled by the saffron party.

Following the BJP's comprehensive wins, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has started attacking the state government. The BJP does not seem to be missing an opportunity to destabilise the government even as the constituent parties in the MVA maintain that the government will complete its term. Upcoming elections are difficult for Maha Vikas Aghadi government, say analysts.

Political analyst Chandan Shirwale said the voters on the fringes who used to say that the BJP's wave or magic had subsided, are likely to turn to the party again considering its wins in Goa and Uttar Pradesh. Another political analyst Vivek Bhavsar said that the election wins have strengthened both BJP and Devendra Fadnavis' image. "While the North Indian electorate in Mumbai has distanced itself from the BJP for some time now, the rest of the constituencies could benefit the party," he said.

Also read: Shiv Sena led govt hatching conspiracies to target political opponents, claims Fadnavis, submits pen drive to Dy Speaker