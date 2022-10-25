New Delhi: 'Revdi' is funding consumption for the welfare of people for votes and free education is not a freebie, BJP IT head Amit Malviya clarified to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. "Free and compulsory education for children between the ages of 6-14 is a fundamental right in India and all governments ensure it," Malviya tweeted adding that Kejriwal is not doing any favors by providing free education.

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal tweeted a video from Business Insider saying that education is free in developed countries. However, he feels saddened that some leaders call free education 'freebies' in India. These countries became prosperous because they provide free education. "If every Indian has to become prosperous, every child in India should be provided free education," he explained in his tweet.

The Kejriwal government has come under heavy criticism for distributing welfare goods in Delhi and Punjab which were not regarded as economically sound by political opponents of Aam Aadmi Party.