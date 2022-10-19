Adoni (Andhra Pradesh): "I am also under attack," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quipped here on Wednesday, when a reporter asked him about the growing attacks on the media in the country.

He said the Congress believed in a free discussion.

"Do you notice there are so many attacks on me, nationwide? You know there are attacks on me… my image," the Wayanad MP observed during an interaction with media personnel at his Bharat Jodo Yatra camp here.