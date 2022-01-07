Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has roped in transgenders to campaign for the party in the upcoming Assembly Election. On Friday, a Rath Yatra led by the transgender community was initiated from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters as a part of the election campaign.

The Kinnar Kalyan Rath Yatra (Transgender Welfare Rally) will reportedly mark its presence in all the assembly constituencies in the state. During the yatra, the transgenders will go door to door, distributing saffron rice and singing songs of Lord Ram's birth.

Transgender Sonam, who was appointed as the vice-chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Transgender Welfare Board, led the Yatra, which can potentially play a crucial role in securing votes from the transgender community in the state.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Sonam said that with this rally and many such similar activities, they aim to bring victory to the BJP with a majority of 350 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

"The rath yatra will reach every nook and corner of Uttar Pradesh. We are offering people saffron rice and lots of prayers to secure votes for the BJP," they said. They also added that the Uttar Pradesh government has made every effort to strengthen the transgender community.

"It is for the first time that a welfare board has been constituted. The authorities are also taking care that there is no discrimination against our community anywhere in society. We are sure that the UP government will continue to put efforts towards the betterment of our community in the future," they added.

They also informed that 500 transgenders have been called in for the rally, which will be carried out in line with Covid protocols. The transgender community in Lucknow will also be involved in the further events of the political campaigns.

