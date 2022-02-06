Lucknow: Ahead of UP Polls Sandeep Bansal, the national president of All India Udyog Vyapar Mandal and minister of state during the Samajwadi Party government, has joined the BJP on Saturday. Former BJP state president and joining committee chairman Dr. Laxmikant Bajpai made this happen.

Apart from him Azamgarh's BSP leader Tarakeswar Upadhyay, trader-turned-leaders Pradeep Agarwal, Suresh Chhablani, Akash Gautam along with woman entrepreneur Naveen Bhasin joined BJP.

Laxmikant Bajpai and BJP MP from Prayagraj Rita Bahuguna Joshi have given party membership to many leaders of the trader unions by offering them a party scarf.

SP leader Awadhesh Verma, former Congress general secretary Prem Shankar Sharma, RLD leader Kamlesh Pandey, Lok Dal leader Manoj Chaudhary, Vyapar Mandal Lok Dal leader Pawan Gupta, Congress committee members Shanti Swarup and Akshay Chaudhary, Mahila Congress Vice President Madhu Pathak joined the saffron party.

