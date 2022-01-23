New Delhi: The BJP, which is fighting the battle of the ballot in Uttar Pradesh, has realised that the farmers' movement has harmed its interests in western Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, to compensate for that the party has involved farmers and Jat leaders in that area. Surprisingly, this is the same area where the Jats supported the BJP with open arms in the 2017 elections.

Meanwhile, there are differences between the Samajwadi Party and the RLD over seat sharing. Hence, the RLD has had to replace the candidates fielded from seats like Chhaprauli and Siwal Khas and taking advantage of this, the BJP has now come out in open to tell the Jats that their real supporter is the BJP and no one else.

In order to appease the farmers and Jats, the party has roped in Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan, former Union Minister and MP from Baghpat Satyapal Singh, Kisan Morcha President Rajkumar Chahar and many other leaders who have a say in these areas. During the door-to-door campaign, they are reiterating that the BJP is the real supporter of Jats and farmers.

In western UP, there is a significant Muslim population. Although SP does not have much influence in the area, RLD is an alternative, that is why to Muslims are supporting RLD. This is the reason why the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to wean away the Muslim and Jat voters from SP and RLD alliance and Home Minister Amit Shah has also started door-to-door campaign from Kairana on Saturday for this reason.

BJP wants to remind Jats how SP supported only a certain section in the Muzaffarnagar riots and how law and order in this area was ignored. The BJP knows that this is the only factor that can stop the farmers and the people of the Jat community from going in favour of the RLD-SP alliance.

According to Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh, in western Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party does not exert influence anywhere except in some Muslim areas. That is why Akhilesh Yadav has tied up with RLD. Satyapal Singh said that the BJP leaders have also been assured by the Farmers' Organisations that they are not going with any party nor are they boycotting the BJP. He said that he is hopeful that all grievances will be cleared before the elections.

