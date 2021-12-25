Kolkata: Keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the West Bengal unit of BJP has brought about a major reshuffle in its district organizational network.

One organizational district represents one Lok Sabha area and in that way, there are 42 organizational districts of BJP in West Bengal. The presidents of the organizational districts in South Kolkata and North Kolkata have been removed following the disastrous results of the party in the recently concluded Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, where the total number of BJP councillors came down from seven to three. Kalyan Choube has become the new president for North Kolkata and Sanghamitra Chowdhury for South Kolkata.

Out of the 42 organizational districts, the existing presidents of six only have been retained and those for the other 36 districts have been replaced. State BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar informed that the new committees have a perfect blend of old and new faces.

Previously, there were 39 organizational districts of the party. Now the number increases to 42.

