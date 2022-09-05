New Delhi: BJP on Monday claimed that the party has released a video at a press conference in New Delhi exposing the nexus between the liquor mafia and the AAP government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the person shown in the video clip is none other than Kulwinder Marwah, father of accused number 13, Sunny Marwah.

Sunny is one of the accused against whom the case was registered by the CBI in the Delhi liquor scam case. Patra further said, "The loot that was going on due to new liquor policy in Delhi by the AAP government, has now been exposed. AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia pocketed their share of profits coming from the sale of liquor under the new excise policy in Delhi. Besides, the liquor mafia and those enjoying proximity to these AAP leaders were given free hand to exploit the people of Delhi. Blacklisted firms were offered tenders to carry on liquor business in Delhi."