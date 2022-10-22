Shimla: BJP has released the list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Among the list of star campaigners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was topping the chart. Names of BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former party president and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have also been included in the list of star campaigners.

Besides, the party's organisational general secretary BL Santosh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar, Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Anurag Singh Thakur, Gen VK Singh (retd) and Hardeep Puri have also been included in the list of star campaigners.

Four Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan (MP), Yogi Adityanath (UP), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana) and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) were included in the list of star campaigners. Apart from this, BJP leaders from Bihar, Mangal Pandey, Tejasvi Surya, president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Manoj Tiwari, Delhi MP, and Sambit Patra will also campaign for BJP candidates in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.