New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday released a list of six candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. The saffron party has named Mahendrabhai Padaliya (Dhoraji), Mulubhai Bera (Khambalia), Dheliben Maldebhai Odedara (Kutiyana), Sejal Rajiv Kumar Panya (Bhavnagar East), Hitesh Devji Vasava (Dediapada-ST) and Sandeep Desai (Choryasi) for the upcoming polls. The Gujarat election is scheduled to be held from 1 to 5 December 2022 in two phases.