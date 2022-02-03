Pathankot: The meeting place was ransacked and people at the rally venue were seen throwing chairs in the air. Damaged plastic chairs were lying piled up after the incident. Some miscreants attacked BJP workers with a sharp-edged weapon in which four of them sustained injuries. The injured have been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pathankot.

Punjab BJP president and party candidate from Pathankot seat, Ashwini Sharma, said, "I was supposed to address the rally. But, before my arrival at the venue, some miscreants created ruckus at the meeting place, which was totally wrong. In a democracy, everybody has the right to hold a public meeting, but a group of 40-50 people disturbed the meeting. The administration has failed to maintain law and order."

They were arriving at the venue at ward number 19 of Pathankot. In the meantime, some miscreants created ruckus at the meeting place and attacked BJP workers with sharp-edged weapons, of which four of them sustained injuries. The purpose was to disturb the rally, said some of the local people who were also eyewitnesses to the incident. The doctor attending to the injured, said, "The injured have been undergoing treatment at the hospital and their condition is stable. The injured have been given the first-aid."