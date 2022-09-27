New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Tuesday submitted its suggestions and objections related to the draft order for delimitation of the city's municipal wards, accusing the ruling AAP of influencing the official machinery to get the natural boundaries of the wards altered. No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the allegations levelled by the saffron party.

A delegation of the Delhi BJP, including its vice-presidents Harsh Malhotra and Kuljeet Chahal, submitted the party's feedback to the draft order for delimitation of the wards to the State Election Commission. "We have told the commission that the Delhi government, in connivance with lower-level officials, has influenced the delimitation process in such a way that the wards in the areas under some of the AAP leaders have a favourable voter composition," Chahal alleged.

The draft order on delimitation of the 250 municipal wards was issued earlier this month. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had welcomed it. "The draft is largely fine but there are certain Assembly segments where wards have been carved out to benefit the AAP," Malhotra alleged. Earlier this year, the Centre unified the erstwhile south, north and east municipal corporations of Delhi, reducing the number of 272 wards under the three civic bodies to 250 under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The MCD polls are expected to be held around the year-end, after the delimitation process is concluded. The BJP delegation also highlighted the wide gap in the population of different wards, ranging from around 35,000 to more than one lakh. The enumeration block issue was also raised, Malhotra said. "There are eight to 10 Assembly constituencies where the enumeration blocks (mohallas) have been found to be divided between two wards, which is not correct," he said.

The BJP leaders said there were certain other anomalies in the draft order that were pointed out by them. "In some places, the information provided in the draft and the map of the wards was at variance," Malhotra said. The AAP and the Congress had objected to the draft order, questioning the range of population variations and the changes in the wards' physical boundaries.

Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai had said the draft order gave an impression that the delimitation of the wards was carried out in an "illogical manner". (PTI)