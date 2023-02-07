New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines on Tuesday, demanding monthly salaries to temple priests. The protest was also attended by priests of temples in the city. The protesters carrying saffron flags and chanting slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' also rendered along with Bhajans with popular Bhojpuri star and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

The protest, organised by Delhi BJP's Mandir cell, was led by working president of the party Virendra Sachdeva. Besides Tiwari, South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri attended the protest. The BJP has been raising the demand for wages to the priests of Hindu, Sikh and Christian religious places.

The protesters alleged that the Kejriwal government was discriminating with the priests as it was already providing monthly salaries to Imams and Muazzins of mosques in the city. (PTI)