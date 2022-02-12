Chandigarh: With only eight days left for voting for Punjab elections, the NDA alliance, led by BJP, released its election manifesto for Punjab on Saturday. Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal have not yet clarified their vision of development of the state for the voters.

BJP Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (United) alliance released their manifesto on Saturday. Releasing the manifesto, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Punjab is a very sensitive border state and it is necessary for the state to have such people in power who are themselves stable."

Earlier, on Tuesday, the BJP and its allies, Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (United), had released their 11-point 'Sankalp Patra'. It contained 11 resolutions, including the promises such as that of a mafia-free Punjab, health, education, industry, drug-free environment, employment, prosperous farmers, communal harmony, free electricity, etc.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Hardeep Puri said that 15000 industries had moved out of Punjab in the last two years. Punjab wants to get rid of drugs. Synthetic drugs are widely manufactured in Punjab. "Mining is in full swing," he said.

During the press conference, a resolution was issued by the BJP alliance in which it made several promises. Union Minister Hardeep Puri said that Rs 1 lakh crore would be for the infrastructure. Rs.4000 will be provided to unemployed youth after graduation.

He also said that sports infrastructure would be developed, adding that a sports university will be established in the name of Sardar Milkha Singh. Puri further said that Jalandhar will be named the sports capital of the state. Sports hostels will be set up in each district.

On the other hand, the BJP leader spoke on industry and unemployment and said that Mohali would be made an IT hub. 75% of government jobs will be reserved for the youth, While 50% of reservations will be in place for the private sector.

As part of the 'drug-free Punjab' project, the manifesto said that in Punjab, a Commission for Prevention of Drugs will be formed resembling Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, initiatives would be launched to help young addicts secure jobs and return to the mainstream. The release further promised the constitution of strict legislation to break the drug supply chain.

When it comes to education, the manifesto promises improvements to schools under Shaheed Bhagat Singh Mission, as well as setting up three state universities across Punjab.

Perhaps one of the more emphasized points in the current electoral scenario in Punjab, the NDA manifesto says it will establish 35% reservation for women in all government jobs including contractual jobs. It also states that special provisions and laws will be enacted to deal with the problems of newly married women who have been persecuted by the immigrants. In a significant move, the honorarium of Anganwadi workers would be increased to Rs. 10,000 per month, whereas that of Anganwadi helpers and Asha workers would be increased to Rs 6,000.

For the welfare of Scheduled Castes, the manifesto promises free hostel facility will be provided to the Scheduled Caste students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses under the Right to Education Scheme, alongside a scholarship of Rs 2000 to all SC students.

For the development of the state, The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme will be launched for the renovation of small towns and cities and financial assistance will be provided to all cities under Heritage City Development and Administration Scheme and Smart City Mission. Major cities such as Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mohali, Bathinda, and Patiala would be developed on the pattern of metropolitan cities.

With all said and done, the NDA integrated manifesto promises a general upscaling of Punjab as a state. What remains to be seen, however, is whether it cuts an impressive figure against equally grand schemes yet to be pitched to the Punjabi electorate by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.