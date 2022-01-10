BJP President Nadda tests positve for COVID
New Delhi: JP Nadda, the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party, tested positive for COVID on Monday. He is presently in home isolation on the advice of doctors. Nadda has appealed to everyone who has come in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves checked for COVID and isolate themselves.
शुरुआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने अपना कोविड टेस्ट करवाया।मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है।अभी मैं स्वस्थ महसूस कर रहा हूँ। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैंने खुद को आइसोलेट कर लिया है।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 10, 2022
पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, उनसे अनुरोध है कि अपनी जाँच करवा लें।
More details awaited.
