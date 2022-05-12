Kolkata: The BJP central leadership is desperate to fulfill the unfulfilled dream of 2021! Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit, state leaders have assured them that he will return to the state to strengthen the party's hold.

In the meantime, the party's all-India president JP Nadda is likely to visit West Bengal during May-end or June first week. However, the date of Nadda's visit has not been finalized yet as Nadda himself will decide on it.

BJP All India vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, "BJP All India President JP Nadda will arrive in the state either at the end of this month or in the first week of June. His visit schedule is almost final. We will start preparations as soon as Delhi gives the green signal."

As a matter of fact, the leaders of Delhi are at no peace until the 'gateway' of East India, Bengal, is conquered which has been reiterated by Amit Shah himself.

The BJP leadership feels that the morale and confidence of BJP workers in the state, which has been plagued by factionalism, needs to be boosted. And that is why Amit Shah will come to the state every three months from now.

According to sources, the state BJP executive meeting will be held in the presence of Nadda. The goal of strengthening the organization in the build-up to the 2024 (Lok Sabha) and 2026 (Assembly) elections.

