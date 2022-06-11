New Delhi: Amid the outcry from the Muslim nations from the West Asia, Gulf and regions from the Indian Ocean, Maldives and Indonesia condemned India for the controversial statements by the now expelled BJP functionaries, party President JP Nadda on Saturday met Head of Missions from 13 countries at party's headquarters in New Delhi.

At a time when the world seems a reminiscent of the cold war era with the West and the US standing against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, this meeting led by Nadda is an initiative by the ruling party to reach out to the people across the worldwith the ambassadors from over 150 countries. This is the fourth such meeting. This interaction is a part of the series of programmes "Know BJP" initiative launched by the party's National President on BJP's foundation day on April 6.

The ruling party presents detailed information on its historical journey, ideology, structure and the ongoing activities. Party President Nadda has also been elaborating on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the party and BJP governments in nation-building.

In this meet, Nadda interacted with envoys of the UK, Spain, Finland, Croatia, Serbia, Austria, Estonia, Lithuania & Czech Republic, Jamaica, Thailand, Mauritius & Nepal. Envoys have been divided into groups including African, East Asian, Gulf, CIS and North American nations. The next events of this series are scheduled for June 13 and June 15.

Along with Nadda, BJP National Spokespersons Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Guru Prakash Paswan, Vijay Chauthaiwale, the party's in-charge of the Foreign Affairs Department and a few others joined this interaction. It is pertinent to note here that the Western block has been critical of the status and the representatives of the Minorities rights especially Muslims in India, a clear example was that when US Secretary 0f State Antony Blinken mentioned Rising Attacks on People, Places of Worship in India for the second Time in 2 Months, though India criticised it later and termed it as a vote Bank politics.

And even expressed concerns for the attacks in US against the Indian origin and the recent gun violence. While the recent controversy as experts and strategists believes might get fade away in the coming days but it's impact at the domestic level is hard to ignore given the kind of violent protests that happened across states in Indian including in Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, Kolkata and others.