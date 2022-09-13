Chandigarh: AAP leader and Punjab's finance minister Harpal Cheema alleged an attempt being made by the BJP to topple AAP's government in Punjab by launching 'Operation Lotus'. In a press conference, Harpal Cheema said, "Ten MLAs of his party were approached by offering a total of Rs 1,375 crore to topple the government. Every MLA was offered Rs 25 crore", he claimed.

Earlier, BJP had tried similar tricks in the states like Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh and now they are attempting this in Punjab. Seven to 10 MLAs are being approached directly or by a third party and Central Intelligence is also exerting pressure on MLAs.