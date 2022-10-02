Srinagar: Ahead of the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir where he is likely to announce reservations for Paharis, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, has urged Gujjars and Paharis to remain united and maintain peace in the Union Territory. Mehbooba said that the BJP government has created a pensive atmosphere in Pir Panjal by purported talk of the reservation to the Pahari community.

"Brothers have been turned into foes and they are baying for each other's blood. They are being made to fight each other. These people have lived together for centuries and are related to each other. I request Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities to stop fighting each other and remember that everything is provided by God," Mehbooba told reporters in Srinagar.

She said, "the (Union) Home Minister will come and go, the BJP is there today, but won't be tomorrow. But the animosity, the fissures that they create between different communities and religions for their political gains will remain here. So, I request you all to stop this and whatever is destined for someone, he will get it. Live together and foil their designs."