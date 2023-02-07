New Delhi: A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party is underway in Parliament. The weekly meeting of the BJP in the Parliament takes place every Tuesday when the House is in function. Discussion on crucial issues, including the recently passed Union Budget 2023-24 is likely to take place in this meeting. Among the top leaders of the party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the meeting.

The Prime Minister is also expected to address the party meeting where he is likely to guide the BJP MPs. The budget session of Parliament started on January 31 this year with the joint Address by President Droupadi Murmu. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

Since then there has been no business in Parliament because of the continued logjam over the Adani issue. The Opposition has demanded that the government should come up and respond in Parliament about the Adani stock issue following which disruption has been witnessed in both Houses. Opposition parties are demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group. The first half of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the second half will be held from March 13 to April 6.\

In the last BJP parliamentary party meeting held in December, all MPs from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along with their spouses were invited to a dinner at the Delhi Gymkhana club in the national capital. Personalized invitation letters were sent to all MPs and CR Paatil personally made calls to these MPs to attend the evening dinner.

The top brass of the BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the dinner. Keeping the scale of the Gujarat victory in mind, the menu for the evening was a combination of Gujarati as well as north Indian dishes. The celebration came exactly a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Gujarat win and the contribution of the organisation under CR Paatil in Gujarat.

In that meeting, the Prime Minister had said that if any MP, MLA or worker follows the dedication in the footsteps of Paatil, then electoral success was guaranteed. A standing ovation was given to CR Paatil congratulating him for the BJP's stupendous win. (ANI)