New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National BJP president JP Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have arrived at the Parliament complex for BJP's parliamentary meeting on Wednesday. It was supposed to happen on Tuesday but due to Tawang issue it was postponed for a day.

As we know that the Indian Army had a face off with the Chinese PLA (People's Liberation Army) at Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. This news flashed in media on December 11 and opposition parties MPs had given notice to have discussion on it. Seeing opposition aggression, the BJP had postponed their parliamentary meeting for a day.

The BJP MPs put their hands together and congratulated the BJP state president of Gujarat CR Patil for the stupendous win. At the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was garlanded and welcomed by Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda for the big win in the Gujarat assembly elections. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday took charge of his office in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Patel had taken oath on Monday along with his 16 other ministers, and later allocated portfolios to them after registering a landslide victory in the recently held state election by winning 156 of the 182 seats. The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will have 17 working days.