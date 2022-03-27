Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): After the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term, Danish Aziz Ansari, 33-year-old lone minister in the Yogi Cabinet said that allegations being levelled by the opposition parties that the BJP does not field Muslims is a complete lie. The BJP wants to win the confidence of the Muslims and eight per cent of Muslims have also voted for the BJP. Ansari replaced Mohsin Raza, who was the only Muslim minister in the previous government.

Exclusive interview of Danish Azad Ansari

He also said that BJP is the only party that has concerns for the common man, youngsters and its workers. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Aziz said that the religious and secular education in the Madrassas should be imparted in a better way and it should be put into practice by giving in-depth consideration as well as gaining the trust of a large number of Muslims in the state.

He also said that his family, especially his grandfather was involved in the freedom movement and he was impressed by it. He was the principal of a college and he was influential in the area. He also said that he was impressed by great personalities like Abdul Kalam and freedom fighter Ashfaqullah Khan. "Impressed by great personalities like Abdul Kalam, Ashfaqullah Khan and I consider them as my role models," he said.

Ansari, a resident of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Balia district, joined the BJP in 2011. He was associated with the ABVP and engaged in active politics at Lucknow University. After which he was a member of the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Committee. Later, he was appointed as the Secretary of State for the Minority Front. In the previous Adityanath government, he had been a member of the Urdu Language Committee since 2018.

Furthermore, on the issue of cow slaughter, Aziz said that there was a need to work on a sensitive issue like cow slaughter, especially in the state where there is only one meat testing lab, which needs to be increased so that the innocent do not go to jail and the guilty do not escape. Special attention also needs to be paid to minority institutions run by the Uttar Pradesh government.