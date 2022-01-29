Hyderabad: In a survey report conducted by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) for 2019-20 fiscal, the BJP has a net worth of Rs 4,847.78 crore (Rs 5000 crore approximately), which is highest compared to all political parties. The next comes the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with total assets of Rs 698.33 crore. Congress is on the third spot with net asset of Rs 588.16 crore.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has prepared the report on basis of business transactions done by these political parties in the financial year 2019-20. As per the survey report for 2019-20, the net asset of seven national political parties and 44 regional parties was Rs 6,988.57 crore and Rs 2,129.38 crore respectively.

Among the regional parties, Samajwadi Party has net asset of Rs 434.219 crore, TRS (Rs 256.01 crore), AIADMK (Rs 246.90 crore), DMK (Rs 162.425 crore), Shiv Sena (Rs 148.46 crore) and BJD (Rs 118.425 crore).