New Delhi: Amid row over conman Sukesh Chandrashekar's letter to Delhi Lt Governor, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra termed its rival AAP in the national capital as an extortionist party. "Sukesh Chandrashekar is a conman and an extortionist and it won't be an exaggeration to say that the Aam Aadmi Party has extorted from an extortionist," he said.

"You'll be surprised to know that jailed AAP min Satyendar Jain is his friend, a letter reveals the same," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Sukesh's letter to Delhi LG. Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written to the Delhi Lt. Governor alleging that AAP leader Satyendar Jain 'extorted' Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

The letter written by Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail here, on October 7 was submitted to LG V K Saxena on October 8 by his advocate Ashok K Singh. The letter alleged that more than Rs 50 crore was given to the AAP for giving Chandrashekhar an important post in the party in South Zone, and also to help him get nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Chandrashekhar alleged that after his arrest in 2017 in the 'two leaf symbol corruption case' he was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited by Jain, who held the portfolio of Jail ministry, asking him if he had disclosed anything to the probe agency related to his contribution to AAP. Thereafter in 2019 again I was visited by Satyendar Jain and his secretary and his close friend Sushil in jail, asking me to pay Rs two crore every month to him as protection money to live safely in jail, and to get even basic facilities, he alleged.