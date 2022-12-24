New Delhi: Congress MP P Chidambaram on Thursday slammed Anurag Thakur on his remarks against Bharat Jodo Yatra said, "tt won't be surprising if Anurag Thakur says 'Goli Maro...' which he said earlier, look at the tremendous response to our yatra and the way people are gathering...He's a big minister, we're small people."

His remark comes in the backdrop of Union minister Anurag Thakur's remark that said, "Covid cases is rising in China, Korea and Japan but Congress is bothered about only one family. It's time to follow Covid protocol. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, did he or other Cong leaders who came in contact with HP CM who tested positive, isolate or get tested?" This yatra of Congress is to join corrupt people...They should first think about the good of the country rather than thinking about the good of the family."