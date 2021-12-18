Dehradun: Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra slams Rahul Gandhi on Twitter for refusing to wear Rudraksh during his rally held in Dehradun on December 12.

Circulating a video on his Twitter, he wrote, "those who love the netted cap, only they are denied Rudraksh garland."

In the video, it is evident that Rahul Gandhi is gesturing no to a party worker who was offering him Rudraksh. This led to widespread controversy amongst opposition party leaders.

This attack comes ahead of the Uttarakhand polls scheduled for February 2022, along with Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Manipur.

The video shows that during the rally held in Jaipur, a worker offers the Congress leader Rudraksh but he stops him by gesturing with his hand after which BJP attacked Gandhi for not wearing it.

It is clear from Sambit Patra's tweet that BJP wants to capitalize on this issue. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi made a lot of changes in his campaign methods which is making BJP restless and they are trying to use even minor issues to malign Rahul.

Earlier, addressing a rally at Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi declared, "I do not fear as I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi." In this controversial statement, Gandhi urged the people to oust the 'Hindutvavadis' from power in the country and bring back Hindus who follow the path of truth.

Lashing out at the BJP, the Congress MP said that Hindutvavadis are dedicated to the search of power and not the search of truth. "I am Hindu but not Hindutvavadi... Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Godse was Hindutavadi," Rahul added.

The Congress MP accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not giving benefits to the farmers and the poor, but only to the capitalists. He further alleged that the country is being run by three to four capitalists and RSS members are being appointed as OSDs in offices of ministers.