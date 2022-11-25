Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has named four persons as the new accused in the case of 'baiting MLAs' with BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh being the latest addition. With Ramachandra Bharati, Simhayaji, and Nandakumar being the already accused in the case, the SIT recently filed a memo in the special court of ACB cases with Kerala's Dr. Jagguswamy, BDJS leader Tushar and Karimnagar lawyer Boosarapu Srinivas included in the list of accused along with Santhosh.

Although all of them have already been issued notices for an investigation, except for Srinivas, the other three did not come. Srinivas, who came for trial on the 21st and 22nd of this month, was also absent on the third day. It is expected that after the High Court's clarification, he will be heard again today or tomorrow. The SIT has gathered some information about Srinivas's relationship with the accused. It is against this background that four people have recently been added as accused

The SIT found financial transactions between the accused Nandakumar and advocate Srinivas, and suspects that Srinivas has made huge financial transactions with a key leader of a national party in the state. The officials also have evidence that Srinivas took Rs.55 lakh from Nandakumar, which Srinivas claimed was taken as a loan. He said he was repaying the loan with 1.1 lakhs as interest per month. The SIT suggested that he should submit the details of PhonePay and GooglePay accounts and transactions.

Another key aspect of the investigation is Srinivas' mobile phone. Though he has told the officials that he has been using a new phone since June as his older one was damaged, the probing officials suspect that the old phone may contain key evidence and was therefore intentionally dumped or kept safe. During the hearing, he was carrying his new phone.

Meanwhile, the SIT team found that Nandakumar booked flight tickets through a travel agency in several installments, and is collecting the details about the same. The records suggest that he traveled to many places along with Simhayaji and Nandakumar.

Narasapuram MP Raghuramakrishna Raju (YSRCP) from AP is a new addition to the case in the backdrop of his pictures with the accused Ramachandra Bharati and Nandakumar which went viral earlier. The SIT has issued a 41A CRPC notice to him asking him to attend the hearing on November 29.

Raghuramakrishna Raju has however denied having received any notice from the Telangana Police while speaking to reporters in Delhi on Thursday. He said he came to know about it from the news channels that he has been issued notices, though he never received them. He said he sent his lawyer to the ACB court after he came across the rumors, though his lawyer also returned empty-handed with no information whatsoever. He said that he will respond appropriately if he receives the notice.

Raghuram also said that many people take pictures with him every day in Delhi. He clarified that he did not know when Nandakumar, the accused in the baiting case, took pictures with him as he has no acquaintance with him. Furthermore, he accused MP Vijaya Sai Reddy of destroying his phone and pretending that it was lost because he was afraid that the ED would question him in the Delhi liquor scam.

Additionally, the SIT also issued 41A CRPC notices to relatives of Kerala doctor Dr. Jagguswamy, who is considered to be the key in the case and is currently absconding. Notices have also been sent to his brother Manilal, personal assistants Sarath, Prashant, Vimal, and Amrita Institute CSO Pratapan.

Advocate Pratap Goud, who was also served a notice in the matter, will attend the SIT inquiry on Friday. He was served notice under CIT 41A and asked to appear for investigation. Although he approached the High Court challenging it, the court ordered him to attend the SIT hearing on Friday. The SIT was told not to arrest him till further orders. Nandakumar's wife Chitralekha is also likely to appear before the SIT on Friday with him.