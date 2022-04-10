Shimla: With BJP National President JP Nadda's roadshow in Shimla and meeting with party office bearers, the party has started the campaign for Himachal assembly elections 2022 scheduled later this year.

Nadda held a meeting with BJP office-bearers on Saturday regarding the strategy for the upcoming polls. BJP leaders including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, National Vice President Saudan Singh, and BJP State President Suresh Kashyap visited Shimla Mall Road and Ridge for the meeting. During the 4-day Himachal tour from April 9 to April 12, Nadda will visit Shimla and Bilaspur from Solan.

Nadda held a roadshow from Vidhan Sabha Gate to Hotel Peterhof on Saturday. Nadda and party leader Anurag Thakur reached Anadale by helicopter. There he was welcomed by BJP officials including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, and BJP State President Suresh Kashyap. Cabinet ministers and BJP MLAs were also present on the occasion.

Nadda has come to Himachal for the first time after winning in four states. In the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party, Nadda said that only the winning candidates from the last election will get the ticket to the assembly elections. He said that “even if the present MLAs get tickets, they should show their honesty towards the party”.

Later, Nadda will be on the Bilaspur tour from today to April 12. He is scheduled to reach Namhol at 3 o'clock today where the workers of the Naina Devi assembly constituency will welcome him. He is also scheduled to inspect Nadda Hydro Engineering College. On April 11, Nadda will meet the workers of the Bilaspur assembly constituency.

After this, Nadda will go to AIIMS and discuss the program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed inauguration of the hospital.

