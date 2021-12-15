Ayodhya: The Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda as well as eight Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will not be able to participate in the Aarti program on the banks of the Saryu coast late in the evening on Wednesday in Ayodhya.

According to the sources, the helicopter set to carry the guests back had to leave ahead of its time due to low visibility. Thus all the guests left for Lucknow.

Earlier on Wednesday, they consecrated Maa Saryu and offered milk amid Vedic chants. After the puja, the general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai informed all the guests about the progress of the construction of the Ram temple.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Dev, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Assam CM Himanta Biswasarma, Deputy CMs of Bihar Tarakeswar Prasad and Renu Devi, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chona Mein, Jharkhand MLA Amit Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and politician Dharmesh Kumar have accompanied BJP National President to Ayodhya.

While talking to the media during the consecration of Maa Saryu, JP Nadda said, "After inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, it was the wish of all the Chief Ministers to visit Lord Ram in Ayodhya. It is a matter of good fortune that a grand temple of Lord Ram, which has been the centre of faith of Ram devotees for centuries, is building in Ayodhya."

The artists welcomed the guests with Farwahi folk dance.

