Ahmedabad(Gujarat): BJP national president J. P. Nadda will hold a number of meetings with party workers and leaders on a day-long tour to Gujarat on Friday. Addressing a meeting at Ahmedabad Airport after reaching there in the morning where Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP state president C.R. Patil were also present, he left for Gandhi Ashram.

Nadda in his address said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP has made its mark not only in the country but in the whole world. Wherever I go I feel proud. It is a matter of privilege for us to work for the BJP as this is the only party with the right direction and right ideology."

Nadda will hold meetings with members of the parliamentary board, MPs, MLAs, presidents of district panchayats, office bearers of municipal corporations, and former MPs and former MLAs at the party headquarters on Friday.