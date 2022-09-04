Bengaluru(Karnataka): BJP national gen secy CT Ravi on Sunday said, "We must be careful...it affects personally and party. The whole issue is related to encroachment. He's (Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali) a senior party leader and ex-minister, I don't need to tell him, but the whole issue needs to be looked at in a large context."

Speaking on the misconduct of the Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali, who verbally abused a woman and misbehaved when she tried to hand over a complaint letter to him and speak to him regarding issues in Varthur, Bengaluru following heavy rainfall. She was later taken to police station.