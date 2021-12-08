Pilibhit: Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi has once again targeted his own government, raising the voice for the traders. He has tweeted that due to all the chaos, small producers and shopkeepers are forced to give up business.

Varun Gandhi tweeted "Due to corruption, inflation, and economic policy disorder, a large number of small producers and shopkeepers are forced to close their business. Support them by shopping from small shopkeepers in your neighborhood instead of Amazon, Walmart. He was the one who took care of the country's economy during the global recession."

While targeting online e-commerce platforms, the MP has been vocal about local producers, retailers, shopkeepers by stating that, "instead of purchasing goods from e-commerce platforms support the local traders by purchasing from local shopkeepers in neighborhood areas. As it was they who had handled the country's chaos at the time of global recession. For the past few days, MP Varun Gandhi has turned a critic of his own government.

Also Read: Varun Gandhi slams UP govt over baton-charging of unemployed teachers

At first, MP Varun Gandhi targeted his government to improve the agricultural policies for the farmers. After the Lakhimpur incident, he demanded action against the Union Minister of State for Home. In such a situation, he has once again expressed the anguish of small producers and shopkeepers, questioning the system of corruption, inflation, and economic policy. He has also appealed to the public in general that "if they shop from the shopkeepers of their neighborhood then they will be able to sustain their business and in turn will profit the country from inflation."