Pilibhit: BJP MP Varun Gandhi has isolated himself after testing positive for COVID-19. He said he has 'fairly strong symptoms'. Varun Gandhi was at Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh for three days to hold public meetings at his constituency.

BJP MP had visited several villages in Pilibhit to talk about the need to be aware of corruption and the importance of honesty. He quoted himself as an example of how we can do good, by talking about how he served people in need with his personal resources during the second wave of the pandemic. He said, he also ensured that people, who came to him did not sleep hungry and that the required amount of oxygen and medicines were supplied.

Uttar Pradesh is going to polls with four other states Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa even as the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic looms large. Today, India recorded 1,59,632 fresh COVID cases, 40,863 recoveries and 327 deaths.

As the country reported over one lakh cases for the fourth consecutive day, the daily positivity rate has crossed 10% to stand at 10.21% while the weekly positivity rate is at 6.77.