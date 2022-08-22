Pilibhit: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on his one-day visit to Pilibhit on Sunday addressed a public meeting wherein he launched attacks on the Modi-led central government accusing them of waiving loans of defaulter businessmen worth Rs 10 lakh crores in the past five years. He also listened to the problems of the public and directed the officers to solve them. Varun Gandhi has several times in the past also took a stand for the people going against his party's dictates.

The MP also highlighted the problem of unemployment in the country, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. "After Corona, not a single new recruitment has taken place in the health department, neither a doctor was admitted nor a compounder was recruited. In such a situation, if any health crisis occurs again, how will we deal with it?" he said.

Targeting the Prime Minister, he said that Modi had said in the past that he would give 10 lakh jobs every year, but creating 10 lakh jobs is an afterthought. "The government should first fill up 1 crore vacant posts, then consider creating 10 lakh jobs," added Gandhi.

Also read: Varun Gandhi slams Centre, says 'shameful to collect money for flags'

He said that at present out of 10 government jobs in the country, seven are being distributed on contract as "rewari" (freebies). After the project is over, the contractual employees are terminated. "They are asked to work for more than 12 hours a day on a salary of Rs 2000 to 4000. If I cannot raise the voice of these contractual employees, then I cannot even take a pledge to raise the national flag of the country," shared Varun.

He further said that the politics of Hindu-Muslim is dominating and there is hardly any discussion on real issues. The MP said that he always speaks against corruption, be it against his own party as his purpose to join politics is to serve the nation by respecting its citizens. He took a jibe at the central government saying that if there is no honesty, then there will be no patriotism.