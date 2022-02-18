Lucknow: Seemingly disgruntled with his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi yet again took a strong dig at the Narendra Modi-led government highlighting all the major bank fraud cases that took place during it. In a tweet, Gandhi demanded strong action from the centre against all the infamous bank fraud cases that came to light in the recent past.

"Vijay Mallya: 9000 crores, Nirav Modi: 14000 crores, Rishi Agarwal: 23000 crores... A "strong government" is expected to take "strong action" on this highly corrupt system," he tweeted.

This is not the first time that Varun Gandhi has criticised his own party and government. He has a record in raising questions through letters and tweets that make the government uncomfortable. Just four days ago, he had raised a question on the gold auction mortgaged to one lakh people, claiming that the authorities have taken action only against those who could not repay their debts, but those who stole thousands of crores live the life of luxury.

Moreover, Varun had also criticized the Modi-Yogi government in the Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras cases. Several other issues including unemployment, problems of farmers, policy of privatization in various sectors including railways, etc. have been raised by him in the past. He also supported the farmers who were agitating against the agricultural laws, called them "martyrs".

Meanwhile, responding to Varun Gandhi's tweet, the Minister of UP Government Mahendra Singh said: "Gandhi is our esteemed MP. When the Prime Minister took office, he was the first to hurt such people. The Prime Minister would not spare anyone and strict action would be taken".

Also read: Varun Gandhi making BJP uncomfortable with his attitude