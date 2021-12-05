Pilbhit (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday took another potshot at the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh. The Pilibit MP shared a video of police baton-charging job seekers who held a candlelight vigil demanding to fill vacancies of teachers in the state.

On Saturday, the protesters gheraoed the Lucknow BJP office demanding an addition of 22,000 posts to the existing 69,000 posts for teacher recruitment in the Basic Education Department in Uttar Pradesh.

Lashing out at his own party, Gandhi tweeted, "Don't forget those who were baton-charged are also children of Bharat Mata. Do you treat your children on the same way?"

He also asked why government is not recruiting teachers when there are vacancies and qualified candidates.

Recently, Gandhi has become a regular critic of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state. Earlier, he demanded an amendment in the agriculture policy in support of the agitating farmers. Then he condemned the incident in Lakhimpur. Following the withdrawal of the farm laws, he demanded a guarantee of MSP.

