New Delhi: Days after raising the issue of abduction of youth from Arunachal Pradesh by People's Liberation Army (PLA), BJP MP Tapir Gao on Friday cautioned of a Ladakh like situation where the Chinese army will intrude into the Indian side.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Gao, the sitting BJP MP from Arunachal East Lok Sabha seat, said that the government of India should take immediate and all necessary steps to avert Ladakh type standoff with the Chinese Army.

"Government should take meditate steps like fencing and other development activities in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh...or else this border may also witness Ladakh like situation," said Gao. The MP said that he will meet all the authorities concerned, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the coming visit to Delhi.

"When I will be in Delhi during the coming budget session, I will definitely meet all the people concerned so that urgent steps is being taken to avert any eventuality," said Gao. It was in May, 2020 the longest-ever standoff took place between the Indian and Chinese armies over different construction activities along the border areas.

"The India-China border areas along Arunachal Pradesh is still open. The Chinese Army keeps coming into the Indian side. Last year also, they entered and tried to capture our land," said Gao.

It was Gao who has recently raised the issue of the 'abduction of youth' from Arunachal Pradesh by the Chinese Army. He said on Wednesday that the Chinese PLA has abducted Miram Taron, a 17-years old boy from Lungta Jor area in Upper Siang distinct of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read:India-China fresh faceoff in Arunachal Pradesh, claims BJP leader Tapir Gao

"His friend escaped from the clutches of PLA and reported the incident to the authorities," said Gao. In fact, following the incident Indian Army was in constant touch with the Chinese Army for the safe release of Taron.

India and China share a total length of 3,488 kilometres. The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Special Frontier Force (SFF) guard the border areas. Apart from Arunachal Pradesh, India-China border runs along Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh.

Quite often, China keep claiming its right over a majority portion of Arunachal Pradesh, which has been denied by the Indian government.

Also Read: Cong asks PM to end 'silence' on Chinese 'intrusion' in Arunachal Pradesh