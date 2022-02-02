New Delhi: The Union Budget 2022 will generate maximum employment options. Members from the Opposition perhaps didn't go through the Budget 2022 thoroughly. Hence, they are trying to create confusion among the people, said BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi.

Speaking about the introduction of Digital Currency, Sushil Kumar Modi, said, "It was a revolutionary step taken in the direction of checking the Crypto Currency in an intelligent manner. The Union Budget 2022 was tabled in the Parliament keeping in mind the interest of poor people, youths, farmers, middleclass, businessmen and others. The capital expenditure for 2022-23 was increased to Rs 7.5 lakh crore (35.4%). Besides, making the country self-reliant in defense sector, the budgetary allocation for setting up domestic industries has been made up to 68%."

Speaking about the financial inclusion of Post Offices in the country, Sushil Modi, said, "Post Offices across the country will be linked to the core banking system. For providing digital banking access to every citizen of the country, such institutions will come up in 75 districts soon. Altogether Rs 48000 crore has been allocated for the construction of eighty lakh houses in urban and rural areas under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Besides, in the coming three years, at least 400 new age Vande Bharat trains will be made."

Apart from this, the railways will develop new products for small and marginal farmers as well as medium entrepreneurs. The national highways will be further expanded up to 25000 kilometers and for this Rs 20000 crore has been earmarked in the Budget 2022, said Sushil Modi, adding, "No change has been made in Income Tax slabs and interest rates as well as standard deductions. The Union government has been contemplating to procure Rs 65000 crore through disinvestment in the next financial year. The disinvestment target in the current financial year has been reduced from Rs 1.75 lakh crore to Rs 78000 crore."