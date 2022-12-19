New Delhi: BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday urged the government to strongly oppose any attempt to grant legal sanctity to same-sex marriage in the country. Raising the issue during Zeo Hour in Rajya Sabha he claimed that certain Left-Liberal people along with activists are trying to get legal recognition to same-sex marriage in India.

Making his opposition clear against any attempts, Modi alleged that the granting of legal recognition to same sex marriage would reek havoc on the delicate balance to personal laws in the country. He also highlighted the importance of the institution of marriage in the country.

"In India, same-sex marriage is neither recognized nor accepted in any uncodified personal law like the Muslim Personal Law or any codified statutory laws. Same sex marriage would cause complete havoc with a delicate balance of personal laws in the country," said Modi.

He argued that such a crucial social issue cannot be decided by two judges demanding there should be debate in th3e Parliament and in society at large. He urged the government to strongly oppose same sex marriage in court.

Meanwhile, YSRCP member Vijay Sai Reddy demanded setting up of a drone research institute in Visakhapatnam. He noted that drones are very useful, especially for agriculture, defence and logistics sectors.

Reddy said about 65 per cent of people in Andhra Pradesh are engaged in agriculture. Raghav Chadha of the AAP said people from Punjab are living in many countries, but air connectivity from Punjab to those countries was not adequate. Harnath Singh Yadav of the BJP highlighted that 5 crore cases are pending in various courts and urged the government to take steps to ensure timely justice to people.