Patna: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi Wednesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for severing ties with the BJP claiming that the veteran politician wanted to become Vice President.

"Nitish wanted to become Vice President of India. Many JDU senior leaders sounded BJP Ministers if it is possible," (sic) Sushil tweeted. Nitish took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time on Wednesday with Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD)Tejashwi Yadav as his Deputy. On Tuesday, Nitish resigned after snapping ties with the BJP. He then formed a new "grand alliance" with Tejashwi and other opposition parties.

"BJP never betrayed anyone. We made Nitish Kumar the Bihar CM five times. RJD made him the CM twice. We had a relationship for 17 years. But you severed ties (with us) twice,” Sushil said as he addressed a press conference on Wednesday. "They are saying that attempts were being made to break JD(U). An example of Shiv Sena is given. Shiv Sena was not our ally, it was the ruling party there. You (JDU) were our ally. We have never broken any of our allies," he added.

On Tuesday, Sushil said that Nitish won't get the same respect with RJD in the next government in the state as he got with BJP. "He (Nitish Kumar) won't get that respect with RJD that he got while being with BJP. We made him CM despite having more seats and never tried to break his party. We broke only those who betrayed us. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena betrayed us and faced consequences," he said.