New Delhi: Ankita, a resident of Dumka was set ablaze by a man, and later, due to a lack of timely treatment in a hospital, the victim succumbed to injuries, on the other hand, the Chief Minister of the state was on a picnic to Kolkata with his party members. BJP MP and Jharkhand leader Nishikant Dubey in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat said that BJP is seeking justice from the CM for the victim and the party does not have any political motto.

Dubey said, "Ankita sought medical help and the state could not provide her proper care but when CM's mother fell ill, the CM takes her to Hyderabad on a chartered plane. The irony is that the CM is also an MLA from Dumka where the victim succumbed to injuries. In spite of this, the CM did not do anything for the people of the area who voted for him and made him the CM of the state."

The state government has tried to bribe the deceased's family by giving them 10 lakh rupees and section 144 has also been imposed in the state so that the people cannot even seek justice. "All these factors clearly show that the state government is deliberately trying to save the miscreant," Dubey added.

Dubey alleged that the CM of the state has neglected the people and even Congress ministers, their state in-charges, who are in Ranchi, did not even visit the hospital once to check on the victim and now when she has succumbed to death, the state expressed condolences.

"Political arguments will go on, the government will come and go but for now, the CM is supposed to protect the citizens of the state. Now, who will be held responsible, the Health Minister or the Chief Minister? These ministers should resign if they can not work properly. Even the entire police station should be replaced with woman SP and women constables for better working of law and order," Dubey concluded.