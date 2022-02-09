BJP MP Seema Dwivedi gives Zero hour notice in RS over installation of Lata Mangeshkar's portrait in Parliament
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Seema Dwivedi on Wednesday has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the installation of a portrait of a late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in Parliament House. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 after multi-organ failure, caused by post-Covid-19 complications. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
(ANI)
