Hyderabad: BJP MP Ravi Kishan who has four children Friday blamed Congress for it and said that had the party brought in a population control law, he would have stopped having that many kids.

Ravi Kishan was speaking during a media conclave by Aaj Tak during which he said that he was set to table the population control bill in Parliament soon after the conclave. Asked how come he supported the population control bill when he himself had four kids, the BJP MP said: "Had the Congress government brought the bill earlier, I would have stopped."

"It is true that I have four children. So I know the struggle of raising them. I tasted success after a lot of struggle. Initially, we were asked to choose either work or money. And I used to choose work always because I knew money would follow," Ravi Kishan said.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap hits back at Ravi Kishan, says he 'used to smoke weed'

"My wife was tall and slim and after the first and second delivery, I saw her health deteriorating. I was struggling at that time and used to remain always busy with shooting. Bachhe paida hote gaye. Had no clarity at that time. But now that I have achieved success and wealth when I look at my wife, I feel sorry," Ravi Kishan said.

"But now people will say that he himself fathered four children and now coming with the bill," the journalist said. "Arey bhai, ye bill Congress pehle laati toh hum ruk jate," (had the Congress brought the bill earlier, I would have stopped) Ravi Kishan said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari who is set to welcome his second child was present at the stage. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate took the jibe at Kishan's statement on Twitter, "Bachhe paida hote gaye and you did not even know! At least you became the father of three daughters and one son by the grace of Congress."