New Delhi: BJP MP Captain Rajiv Pratap Rudy co-piloted the first Delhi-Deoghar flight on Saturday. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was among the passengers of the flight which landed at the recently opened Deoghar Airport. The Indigo flight, number 6E 6191, departed from Delhi at 1 pm and landed at Deoghar airport at 2.45 pm. Along with Rudy, the flight was co-piloted by Captain Ashutosh Shekhar.

Rudy said that he is happy to get a chance to fly the maiden Delhi-Deoghar flight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Deoghar airport on July 12. The foundation stone of the airport was laid on May 5, 2018. It was completed in four years at a cost of Rs 400 crore.