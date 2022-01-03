Lucknow: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav has written a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda, appealing to field Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Mathura in the upcoming Assembly elections. The MP, in his letter, also noted that the idea was given to him by Lord Krishna.

"I humbly request you that respected CM Yogi Adityanath be fielded from the Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, as it is the wish of all the people from Braj region. I write this letter being asked to do so myself by Lord Krishna," the note said.

Yadav further said that the CM was dutiful in his work, and that he has been faithfully serving the state of Uttar Pradesh and is the ultimate devotee of the party.

The incident comes in the background of Adityanath already having said that he will contest wherever the party wants him to contest.

The electoral code of conduct is set to come into effect in Uttar Pradesh, with piquing interest regarding BJP's distribution of seats.

While CM Yogi Adityanath was previously rumoured to be contesting from Ayodhya, the current Mathura-mandate by Yadav have given rise to speculations in the state's political sphere.

Mathura, a key seat in western Uttar Pradesh, is currently held by state energy minister and MLA Srikant Sharma.

