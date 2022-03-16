New Delhi: The BJP launched yet another scathing attack on the Congress during the Lok Sabha session on Wednesday while retaliating to Sonia Gandhi's concern about the misuse of social media to hack India's democracy. Responding to Gandhi's concern raised earlier during the zero hour in the Parliament, BJP MLA Nishikant Dubey referred to Article 19 of the Constitution, highlighting that it was Sonia Gandhi who used the RTI Act to stop the Freedom of Speech by making a provision of 66A in the IT Act.

Sonia Gandhi had reportedly asked for the influence of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to be curbed of any sort of interference into the electoral politics, to which Dubey said that it has not been decided whether Facebook and Twitter are publishers or intermediates.

Dubey further alleged that Congress carries a mindset wherein it does not want the country to know the role Nehru and Congress played during the partition of India. Referring to Chinese interference in Tibet, Dubey said, "The Congress wants the country to forget the 1962 war and the Emergency crisis just like the Chinese want the Tibetan history to disappear. They want us to forget the history of Kashmir."

"Today, if a photograph of Manmohan Singh with Yasin Malik - who killed the Indian Air Force officer - gets into the limelight, the party is making efforts to stop it from getting circulated. I appeal to the Government of India to form a committee to unravel how the freedom of expression was curbed during Congress' tenure," he added.

