New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has "mild fever and cold".

Tiwari also said that after he felt unwell, he had isolated himself yesterday itself.

In a tweet, Tiwari said, "Day before yesterday (January 2), I was feeling unwell since night. Due to a mild fever and cold, I could not even go for the Uttarakhand-Rudrapur campaign yesterday. I have tested positive in the test today. Taking precautions, I had isolated myself yesterday only. Please take care of yourself and your family."

India COVID-19 case tally has risen to 3,48,08,886.

According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 1,892 cases of Omicron of which 766 have been recovered.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (568), followed by Delhi (382) and Kerala (185).

The Ministry informed that India's active caseload presently is at 1,71,830, accounts for 1 per cent of the country's total cases and is currently at 0.49 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate is at 2.05 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 3.24 per cent.

With the recovery of 11,007 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 3,43,06,414. The current recovery rate is at 98.13 per cent.

