New Delhi: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala on Wednesday said that Population Control Bill should be discussed in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament to curb the increasing population of the country. Speaking to ANI Jugal Thakor said, "If we do not control the increasing population then people will not get the place and the facilities which they should get. So, I would also like to have the Population Control Bill to come up in both the Houses of the Parliament in the coming session."

BJP Upper House MP Thakor further said, "We are seeing in the country that we have reached a population of more than 135 crores and because of this, we are not able to provide the kind of facilities that we should be providing and the only reason behind it is the population of the country, which is huge and we have fewer resources. Due to this, people are also not getting uplifted." Amid growing calls for action and state-level initiatives, India may soon get a law for population control. Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday assured that such a law would "soon" be brought in, thus echoing comments made by several leaders in recent years. India presently has a population of around 1.4 billion close to China which has the highest. (ANI)