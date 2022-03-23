New Delhi: BJP MP Ram Kumar Verma on Wednesday issued a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha seeking revision of the family income eligibility criteria for pre-Matric and post-Matric scholarships to students belonging to the Schuduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

The second half of the ongoing Budget session started on March 14 and will end on April 8. The first half of the Budget Session commenced on January 31 and concluded on January 31. MPs can raise important matters during the Zero Hour without having to issue the mandatory 10 days advance notice.