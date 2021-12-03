New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and senior party leader Satish Chandra Dubey said that he will raise the issues like Uniform Civil Code and Population Control in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament and will demand enactment of strict law's on both the issues.

"Without enacting a law, it will be difficult to implement Uniform Civil Code," he said and added that it is need of the hour and opposition parties should also support this move in the Parliament.

With the implementation Of Uniform Civil Code in India every citizen across the nation will be treated 'equal' irrespective of their religion. The purpose of Article 44 is to eliminate the problem of discrimination among the weaker sections and increase coordination between different cultural groups of the country, said Dubey.

Adding further, he said, "BJP has worked hard on revoking Article 370 and construction of Ram Temple which were part of BJP's agenda. Now, the party is focusing on Uniform civil code, population control, to set things right in the nation,"

The Uniform Civil Code means a uniform personal law for all citizens of the country. This code will replace the existing religious personal laws in India and have a uniform law that will cater to all the citizens, irrespective of their religion. This has been envisaged by the makers of our Constitution under Article 44.